Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand face day-night challenge as Australia series begins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:49 IST
New Zealand face day-night challenge as Australia series begins
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Kane Williamson's New Zealand know they need to re-adapt quickly to the nuances of day-night cricket to have any hope of winning a first series in Australia for more than 30 years when this week's opening Test begins. The tourists pad up for the first of a three-Test series in Perth with no warm-up games and in forecast 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) heat, before heading to Melbourne for the Boxing Day clash then Sydney.

They have momentum from last week's 1-0 series win against England, but that came on slow and docile New Zealand wickets -- a contrast to the expected much zippier track and pink ball under lights at Optus Stadium. New Zealand last played a day-night Test nearly two years ago against England in Auckland, while the Australians are fresh from thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs under lights in Adelaide last week.

"The old day-night thing, eh. It'll be interesting. It's just another thing to adapt to, I suppose," captain and run machine Williamson told reporters. "Such is the international schedule -- we fly out, have a little bit of training and are straight into another match.

"The perfect preparation? It's always hard to know what that is." New Zealand received some good news with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme fit after tearing an abdominal muscle in the first Test against England last month.

Injured bowling spearhead Trent Boult also missed the second Test against England but has recovered sufficiently from a side strain to amke the plane to Australia. He shapes up as a potential match-winner on a Perth pitch expected to offer pace and bounce, along with fellow quick bowlers Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

Their battle for supremacy with Australian fast bowling trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins could be crucial to the outcome. Black Caps opener Tom Latham said the team was not scared of facing such a top-notch attack.

- 'Exciting opportunity' - ==========================

"I wouldn't say (it's) daunting, but it's an exciting opportunity for us," he told reporters in Perth. "We're lucky enough we have played most of their guys before, so we know what they bring." Scorching hot weather is forecast for the first three days in Perth with Australia widely expected to field the same XI to the one that crushed Pakistan.

Tim Paine's team has proven more consistent in recent months, having retained the Ashes with a 2-2 draw in England before their 2-0 sweep against Pakistan. David Warner, who made a monumental 335 not out in Adelaide, is in a rich vein of form, as is number three Marnus Labuschagne who has hit two big Test centuries in a row.

Fellow batting powerhouse Steve Smith pinpointed Williamson and Boult as the dangermen. "He's a quality player and hopefully we can keep him quiet this series," he said of Williamson while noting Boult has "terrific skills and a great record".

"If he plays we will have to be very watchful," he added. New Zealand has only won three of 31 Tests in Australia and have not claimed a series on thr another side of the Tasman since 1985-86.

But Allan Border, who skippered Australia in that series defeat, said the Black Caps should not be underestimated. "I rate them very highly ... they're scrappers,", said Border, now a commentator.

"It definitely is their best chance to win a series since '85 because they've got most bases covered as a team." Australia (from): Tim Paine (capt), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

New Zealand (from): Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal and not a single bullet was fired. The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I cant make Congresss condition normal, because...

Passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

In a sharp attack on the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Indias tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha at midnight yesterd...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...

Dave Bautista to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Former professional wrestler-actor Dave Bautista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony for the ex WWE Superstar will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, as part of WrestleMania week on April 2, 2020.The Guardia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019