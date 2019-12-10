NHL roundup: Flames stretch streak to 5, end Avs' at 6

Sean Monahan scored in overtime and the Calgary Flames overcame blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane and Michael Frolik had goals in the first 1:39 of the third period to give the Flames a 4-2 lead. But Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi each scored in the third to even the game and ultimately send it to overtime.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan also scored and David Rittich stopped 28 shots for the Flames, who have won five straight under interim head coach Geoff Ward. Mark Giordano, Elias Lindholm and Dillon Dube had two assists each for Calgary. MacKinnon and Donskoi each added an assist, as well, and Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Graves also scored for Colorado, which had won six in a row. Pavel Francouz had 28 saves.

Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 2 Cam Atkinson scored two goals, one early and one late, as visiting Columbus defeated Washington to snap a four-game losing streak. The Capitals' six-game winning streak ended, too.

Atkinson scored the game's first goal, 3:27 into the first period, and added another one into an empty net with 1:48 to play to give the Blue Jackets some insurance. Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo wound up with 37 saves as the Capitals turned up the heat in the final two periods. Ryan Murray, Riley Nash and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Columbus. Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist for Washington, as did Nicklas Backstrom in his return after missing eight games due to an upper-body injury.

Islanders 5, Lightning 1 Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal third period to carry the Islanders past host Tampa Bay.

Ross Johnston and Josh Bailey scored goals less than two minutes apart in the second period, and Anders Lee added a late power-play marker as the Islanders won for the fourth time in six games. New York stymied all three power plays by Tampa Bay, which came into the game leading the NHL with 36.5-percent efficiency with the man advantage on home ice. The Lightning are 2-4-1 in their last seven.

Senators 5, Bruins 2 Anthony Duclair scored two goals and added an assist as Ottawa defeated visiting Boston.

Chris Tierney added a goal and two assists, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists for the Senators, who won for just the second time in their past eight games. Anders Nilsson made 38 saves. Patrice Bergeron, making his return after missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who failed to win for the third straight game (0-2-1). Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each had two assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 of 26 shots.

--Field Level Media

