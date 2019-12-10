Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil Chhetri signed up as PUMA's brand ambassador; breaks into new league

Indian ace footballer Sunil Chhetri has signed a three-year deal with PUMA.

  • Devdiscourse News Desk
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:53 IST
Sunil Chhetri signed up as PUMA's brand ambassador; breaks into new league
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a three-year deal with PUMA.
  • With this deal, Chhetri has now broken into the list of globally renowned players.
  • Chhetri is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in international football after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri has signed a three-year deal with PUMA. The Bengaluru FC skipper is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in international football after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I am excited to join the PUMA family. Over the years, I have closely witnessed and experienced the brand's football heritage. Now signing with them as a PUMA player is a very natural progression for me," Sunil Chhetri said in an official statement. "We share a common goal to accelerate the growth of football in the country. I appreciate their commitment to the sporting ecosystem and look forward to creating a new chapter for Indian football," he added.

With this deal, Chhetri has now joined the list of global players like France's Antoine Griezmann, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Argentina's Sergio Aguero among others. Chhetri is the most-capped Indian player and is also the all-time top goal scorer for the Indian team. He has been named as the AIFF Player of the Year six times. He was also conferred with the Arjuna award in 2011 and Padma Shri in 2019.

"Sunil Chhetri is synonymous with football. A living legend and an inspiration for the youth, he has made a huge impact to grow the sport and its following in India. His passion is very much in line with PUMA's vision. Together, we are invested in growing the culture of football, inspiring and achieving new levels in the game," Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said.

In the past, the brand has teamed up with sportspersons like Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom and Dutee Chand, and footballers like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthe, Nishu Kumar and Rahul Bheke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights called on Tuesday for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offence.Kavala has been in jail for mo...

Having Mickey with us is big advantage, says Karunaratne

Sri Lankan Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne feels the presence of former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in their camp will be a big advantage when his side take on Azhar Alis men in the two-Test series starting here on Wednesday. Arthur, who w...

World Cup is long, long way away, let's focus on present: Rohit Sharma

The Indian team might be treating every bilateral T20 assignment as an audition for next years World Cup but vice-captain Rohit Sharma prefers to focus on the present instead of losing sleep over a marquee event, which is still 10 months aw...

China's electric car sales slump, squeezing automakers

Beijing, Dec 10 AP Looking for a new car, Yang Zhibo considered an electric but balked at prices that are thousands of dollars higher after Beijing wound down multibillion-dollar subsidies that made China the biggest market for the technolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019