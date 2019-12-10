Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan seek first win of season in match against debutant Trau FC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:09 IST
Mohun Bagan seek first win of season in match against debutant Trau FC

Mohun Bagan will be desperate to earn their first win of this I-League season when they face debutants TRAU FC of Manipur at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium here on Wednesday. The Kolkata heavyweights have logged just one point from two games so far while TRAU went down by a solitary goal to defending champions Chennai City FC in the I-League opener, which was also their debut match.

Mohun Bagan went down 2-4 to Churchill Brothers of Goa in their last encounter. The pressure was clearly evident in Mohun Bagan's Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna's pre-match comments.

"After the last match, the team wants to play to get three points. We had 71% ball possession, 27 shots, 10 on target against Churchill but we conceded so much defensively," he said. "We need to improve and be more efficient in both 18 yards box. We respect the opponent, a new team with good players and a new coach and we need to play a complete match to succeed."

For debutants TRAU, it will be their second straight game on the road and having to play their first two matches against the defending champions and former champions Mohun Bagan means they have certainly had a baptism by fire to the I-League. It might, in fact, turn out to be a positive for them at the end of a long league but for that, they will have to pull up their socks if evidence from their first game is anything to go by.

Their Brazilian Technical Director Douglas Silva was realistic in his comments ahead of the game. "All the matches of the I-League will be difficult for us because we are new and our teams are young but they are confident enough to face everyone. It is a great opportunity to play in the I-League and not because we are playing against any particular team. We look at all teams the same way," he said.

The Kalyani pitch has been dishing out good games and much will depend on how Mohun Bagan's Spanish midfielders and wingers can control the game from the outset and improve on execution, for the home team to come away victors. The visitors will hope that Gurpreet continues to be rock-solid under the goal and their striking duo of Nigerian Princewell Emeka and Ghanian Abednego Tetteh deliver for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

North American Contact Center Market to Reach $5.02 Billion by 2023, Driven by High Adoption of Cloud & Hybrid Solutions

The addition of new channels, replacement of aging infrastructure, and integration of new functionality in the cloud with existing premise systems increased the revenues of the cloud contact center market by 12.5 in 2018. Contact center an...

FOREX-Euro buoyed by stronger-than-expected German economic data

The euro rose on Tuesday after a better-than-expected German economic sentiment survey, with moves limited by doubts that the release will change the rhetoric of the European Central Bank. The dollar was little changed versus the safe-haven...

India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The contingent was able to win 310 medals, which includes 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.India sets new record India ends the ...

Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 to be held on 12 Dec

The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 with the theme Make in India - Fight Category Opportunities and Imperatives is scheduled at Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, Develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019