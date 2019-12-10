Left Menu
Development News Edition

Association of African Sports Confederation confirms President, Executive Board

At the same time, the International Conference of Sports Corruption in Africa and the African Sports Award took place in Cairo, Egypt.

Association of African Sports Confederation confirms President, Executive Board
AASC Vice Presidents are Taher Mesbahy and Penninah Kabenge and the Executive Board Members are Khaled Muhalhal, Elizabeth King, Khaled Babbou, Estony Charmaine and Fouad Mask out. Image Credit: Flickr

The 17th electoral General Assembly of the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC) confirmed on the 9th of December its President Ahmed Nasser M.K. Mohamed and elected his Executive Board for the coming four years. AASC Vice Presidents are Taher Mesbahy and Penninah Kabenge and the Executive Board Members are Khaled Muhalhal, Elizabeth King, Khaled Babbou, Estony Charmaine and Fouad Mask out.

At the same time, the International Conference of Sports Corruption in Africa and the African Sports Award took place in Cairo, Egypt. The event was hosted under the auspices of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

For Rugby Africa, this is an important representation on the continental level and Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa, stated: "I am very pleased that the General Assembly re-elected me to the Executive Board of AASC and I wish to thank all members for their continued trust and support. For Rugby Africa in particular, this is a great opportunity to be at the table of this important African Association. We are the fastest growing sport on the continent and our representation at the African Games, Mediterranean, and Regional Games is crucial for a successful strengthening of rugby and sports in general. AASC plays a key role in relationships with sport governing bodies and among others, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and its President Mustapha Berraf. I am looking forward to driving the promotion and development of sport in Africa through my presence at the AASC Executive Board."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

India achieve their highest medal tally in South Asian Games!

India concluded the South Asian Games with their highest medal tally in the history of the tournament. The contingent was able to win 310 medals, which includes 172 gold, 93 silver, and 45 bronze medals.India sets new record India ends the ...

Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 to be held on 12 Dec

The fourth edition of the International Seminar cum Exhibition on Naval Weapon Systems NAVARMS-19 with the theme Make in India - Fight Category Opportunities and Imperatives is scheduled at Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, Develo...

Dell Technologies Announces New Initiative With UNESCO MGIEP to Enable School Teachers With Technology

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Business Wire India News Summary New partnership focused on disseminating quality education training that promotes learning and building 21st century skills among children. The association addresse...

Delhi: Hindu refugees at Majnu-Ka-Tila eagerly waiting for passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in RS

By Joymala Bagchi Phulbanti, a Class VII student who migrated to India from Pakistan in 2013 with her family, is looking forward to the day when she can proudly hold a card, which declares her and her siblings as Indian citizens.Speaking to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019