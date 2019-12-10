Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Deschamps extends France contract until 2022

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:35 IST
Soccer-Deschamps extends France contract until 2022

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract by two years until 2022, the French football federation said on Tuesday. "There's no discussion about the results, it's a logical decision," FFF president Noel Le Graet told a news conference.

Deschamps, 51, was appointed in 2012 and since then has led Les Bleus to a runner-up spot at the 2016 European championships and to the 2018 world title. The former France midfielder, who captained his team in their 1998 World Cup win on home soil and to the Euro 2000 title, will be tasked with leading his side to at least the last four at Euro 2020.

France were drawn with European champions Portugal, co-hosts Germany and a team from the playoffs in Group F for the June 12-July 12 championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

RTI activist killed in Odisha's Kandhamal

Noted RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house at Balliguda town in Odishas Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said. Panda was standing in front of his house in Patrasahi locality when he was a...

US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalising trade agreement

Mexico City, Dec 10 AFP The United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to sign a deal Tuesday finalising their new trade agreement, capping more than two years of negotiations and paving the way to ratification. Mexican President Andres ...

Maha: Man found dead in car in Beed

A 30-year-old man was founddead in his car on Monday morning in Parli taluka of Beeddistrict, over 100 kilometres from here, police saidVijay Sakharam Yamgar was a resident of Dagadwadi inParli and his car was seen parked on Kavlewadi-Mhata...

Pelosi: revised USMCA pact much improved from initial Trump version

The revised United States Mexico Canada trade agreement reached between House Democrats and the White House improves U.S. President Donald Trumps initial deal with new provisions targeting the environment and other areas, House Speaker Nanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019