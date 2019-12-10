Left Menu
Stars fire Montgomery for 'unprofessional conduct'

  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:05 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:05 IST
The Dallas Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday, citing "unprofessional conduct." He was in his second season with the club. Montgomery, 50, signed a four-year, $6.4 million contract when the Stars hired him in May 2018.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization," general manager Jim Nill said in a team statement. "This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League." Rick Bowness, an assistant on Montgomery's staff, was named interim head coach. He becomes the team's sixth coach, either on a full-time or interim basis, since 2011.

The Stars were 43-32-7 in 2018-19 and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the St. Louis Blues. This season, the Stars are 17-11-3 after a 1-7-1 start.

Before joining Dallas, Montgomery coached Denver to an NCAA title in 2017. He had a 125-57-26 record in five seasons with the Pioneers. --Field Level Media

