Gase: Jets won't discipline Bell for bowling outing

After the New York Jets ruled Le'Veon Bell out of last Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of illness, the running back didn't exactly stay in. On Saturday night, Bell was seen at a New Jersey bowling alley, despite the flu that kept him out of practice much of the week.

Gase clearly wasn't thrilled about the outing when he addressed reporters on Tuesday, but he said Bell didn't violate team rules and wouldn't be disciplined. "I'd rather him not be (bowling)," Gase said. "I'd rather him be at home just getting better. That will be a conversation we'll have."

Still, Gase said it was a bad look when he was asked. "Yeah, I would say so," he said.

Gase said Bell, 27, had been kept away from the team so the flu wouldn't spread. "He wanted to play, but they said he was still contagious," Gase said. "They didn't want (Bell) around all the other guys. They thought it would spread through the team. We didn't want to have a situation like some of these other teams are having where they've got 20 guys out during the week."

Running back Bilal Powell now is ill, Gase said. Bell is in his first season with New York after signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in the offseason.

A two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell has carried the ball 183 times for 589 yards - a career-low 3.2 yards per carry - and three touchdowns. He has added 403 yards and one touchdown through the air. The Jets (5-8) visit the Baltimore Ravens (11-2) on Sunday. Bell is expected to play.

--Field Level Media

