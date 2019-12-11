Left Menu
Redskins' Thomas gets four-game suspension

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 03:08 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 03:08 IST
Washington Redskins cornerback Simeon Thomas was suspended without pay for the next four regular-season games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policies, the league announced Tuesday. Thomas won't be able to play in the final three regular-season games for Washington (3-10) and will be eligible to return to a team's active roster after the first game of the 2020 season.

Thomas, 26, has mostly appeared on special teams this season for the Redskins, taking only 75 snaps on defense -- 39 of which came in Sunday's 20-15 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Thomas has eight tackles, with four coming on Sunday in a 20-15 loss to Green Bay. Thomas, a 2018 sixth-round of the Cleveland Browns, spent the bulk of last season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and did not appear in a game. He signed with Washington on Sept. 10 off Seattle's practice squad.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

