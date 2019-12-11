Padres, Diamondbacks to play in Mexico City in 2020

The first regular-season major league games in Mexico City will be played April 18-19 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. The league and the Major League Baseball Players Association made the announcement on Tuesday.

The games will be played at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, which opened in March and seats 20,000. Helu, the stadium's namesake, is a part-owner of the Padres. "Our connections to Mexico run deep ... and our bi-national fan base that extends into Baja California and throughout the country," said Erik Greupner, the Padres' president of business operations, in a league statement. "We are thrilled to compete in Mexico's capital city and showcase our players on a global scale."

"The D-backs are committed to spreading our game internationally and specifically throughout Mexico, where we have thousands of loyal fans across the country," said Derrick Hall, the Diamondbacks president, and CEO. "As a member of MLB's International Committee, I've seen first-hand the incredible efforts made on a league-wide level to help grow the sport of baseball across the globe and we are honored to be selected to play in Mexico City next season." Mexico City hosted MLB spring training games in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016.

