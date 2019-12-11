Robinson's 10 treys lift Heat to OT win over Hawks

Duncan Robinson bombed in his ninth 3-pointer of the game 17 seconds into overtime, then added a 10th later in the extra session as the host Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 on Tuesday night. Five players had career nights in the shootout, led by Robinson, who recorded career highs in points (34) and 3-pointers (10 on just 14 attempts).

Miami rookie Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with a career-high 36 points, Bam Adebayo recorded a career-first triple-double with a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, and Jimmy Butler also notched a triple-double with 20 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Miami's starters combined for 124 of the team's 135 points.

Rookie De'Andre Hunter helped keep Atlanta in the game with a career-high 28 points. After Robinson and Butler hit consecutive 3-pointers to get Miami even at 117-all with 29.8 seconds remaining in the fourth period, both teams had a shot at a regulation win.

Hunter missed badly on a 3-pointer for Atlanta, leading to a 24-second violation, before Butler couldn't connect on a buzzer-beating 18-footer for Miami. En route to their third straight win, the Heat dominated the five-minute overtime, scoring the first 16 points. Adebayo had nine points in the extra session, including a three-point play.

Getting four 3-pointers from Robinson, the Heat bolted to a 23-8 lead to open the game. Atlanta chipped away, drawing within 66-64 by halftime and then going up by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before the Heat's late surge forced overtime.

Trae Young backed Hunter with 21 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which lost to Miami for the third straight time this season. Jabari Parker added 16 points for the Hawks, Cam Reddish had 14 and Vince Carter 12.

Despite Robinson's effort, the Heat were outscored 60-42 from beyond the arc. Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter hit five threes, and Carter did all of his scoring with four. The game featured 95 3-point attempts, 54 by the Hawks.

