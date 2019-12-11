Left Menu
OF Adam Jones to play in Japan

  Washington DC
  11-12-2019 10:47 IST
  11-12-2019 10:36 IST
Free-agent outfielder Adam Jones announced on social media Tuesday night that he has signed with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Baseball League in Japan. According to multiple reports, the deal is for two years and a guaranteed $8 million, plus a possible $2 million in added incentives in those two years and a team option for 2022. Per the reports, the deal's maximum possible value is $15.5 million.

Jones, 34, posted a message on Instagram, along with a photo that appeared to be a meeting in a hotel room. "MLB has been amazing to myself and my family. We had an incredible run from the day I signed in 2003 to my final AB last year. It's been the greatest 12 years and 139 days a person could ask for," Jones' statement read in part. "It's now time to move on to my next chapter in life and say farewell to MLB and hello to NPB. That's right, there is a team over in Japan (Orix) ... that views me as a valuable piece to help bring their organization back on track and I'm up for the challenge!!"

Jones is a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. In 14 seasons, Jones hit .277 with a .317 on-base percentage, a .454 slugging percentage, 282 home runs, 945 RBIs and 963 runs. He had 1,939 hits and 97 stolen bases in his major league career. The Seattle Mariners drafted Jones in the first round in 2003. After two seasons with the Mariners in 2006 and '07, Jones was shipped to Baltimore as part of a five-player package for starting pitcher Erik Bedard. Jones spent the next 11 seasons with the Orioles, with whom he enjoyed all of his All-Star seasons.

His best season came in 2012, when he hit .285, slugged a career-high 33 home runs and drove in 108 -- his only 100-RBI season. He signed as a free agent with Arizona prior to last season. He hit .260 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs in 137 games with the Diamondbacks.

