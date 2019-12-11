Left Menu
Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

  Updated: 11-12-2019 11:09 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:09 IST
Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for Portland, which won for just the second time in its past five games. Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons added 16 points apiece, and CJ McCollum had 13.

Julius Randle scored 15 points and Mitchell Robinson added 14 for the Knicks, who lost their 10th consecutive game. New York fell to 0-2 under Mike Miller, the former college and G League coach who took over on an interim basis after the firing of David Fizdale. Allonzo Trier scored 13 points, Bobby Portis recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Morris tallied 10 points for the Knicks.

Lillard, who didn't play in the fourth quarter, shot 9 of 15 and made 8 of 12 from 3-point range. He also sank all five of his free-throw attempts. Portland shot 43.3 percent from the field and hit 17 of 41 3-point attempts. The Trail Blazers held a 58-47 rebounding edge with Mario Hezonja collecting 10 to join Whiteside in double figures.

New York shot 35.2 percent from the field and was 7 of 38 from long range. Lillard was hot from the outset as he scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 5-of-6 accuracy from behind the arc, in the opening quarter. He made two treys in a quarter-ending, 8-0 burst as Portland took a 32-22 lead.

His lone 3-pointer of the second quarter came in a 10-0 surge that made it 54-35 with 3:06 remaining in the half. He had 25 at the break as the Trail Blazers led 60-41. Portland opened the second half with a 11-2 run. Anthony concluded that span with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 71-43 with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

Lillard made two 3-pointers in the stanza, and the Trail Blazers held an 86-59 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Anthony connected on a 3-pointer to push the lead to 92-62 with 9:14 left. He hit another trey 39 seconds later as the lead reached 32, and Portland cruised to the finish.

--Field Level Media

