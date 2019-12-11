Left Menu
Rakell guides Ducks to shootout win over Wild

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:41 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Rickard Rakell scored in regulation and again in the shootout to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Cam Fowler also scored, and John Gibson made 22 saves for the Ducks, who won for the first time this season when outshooting their opponent.

Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Wild, who rallied from a two-goal deficit but couldn't capitalize on an overtime power play. Minnesota was getting outshot 19-1 early in the second period before rallying to tie the score 2-2 on Donato's goal at 2:03 of the third period.

Zach Parise won the puck from Ducks defenseman Josh Manson on a forecheck behind the net and passed it out front to Donato for the one-timer. The Wild had two power plays in the opening period but were still outshot 14-1 while falling behind 2-0.

Rakell scored off a feed from Jakob Silfverberg for a 1-0 lead at 3:04. The Ducks went on the game's first power play after Mathew Dumba was called for interference on Derek Grant. Ryan Getzlaf then made a cross-ice pass from the wall to Ondrej Kase in the left circle, and he fed the puck back to Fowler, who scored on a one-timer through traffic for a 2-0 lead at 10:23.

Minnesota was getting outshot 19-3 when Hartman came down the right side and scored on a wrist shot from above the right circle at 7:59 of the second period. Gibson was in the position to stop the puck, but it got between his right pad and blocker to cut the margin to 2-1. The Wild played their third straight game without second-line center Mikko Koivu (lower-body injury), and top-line center Eric Staal left in the first period after colliding with linesman David Brisebois. Staal did not return.

Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed his third straight game with a hand injury, opening the door for Brennan Menell to make his NHL debut. Menell finished with a plus-2 rating in 10:23 of ice time. Manson returned after missing the past seven weeks with a knee injury.

