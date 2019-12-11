India score 240/3 against Windies in 3rd T20 Int'l
India scored a comprehensive 240 for 3 against West Indies in the third and final T20 International here on Wednesday.
KL Rahul scored 91 off 56 balls while Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (70 not out of 29 balls) also made handsome contributions. Sheldon Cotterell, Kesrick Williams and Kieron Pollard got a wicket apiece.
Brief Scores: India 240/3 (KL Rahul 91 off 56 balls, Rohit Sharma 71 off 34 balls, Virat Kohli 70 not out off 29 balls) vs West Indies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Walking together with nothing but love: Virat Kohli shares picture with Anushka Sharma
With 20 plus brands, Rohit Sharma is new blue-eyed boy for corporates
Virat Kohli in a jovial mood ahead of West Indies series
ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli reclaims top spot from Steve Smith
Don't mess with Virat Kohli, warns Amitabh Bachchan