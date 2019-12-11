Left Menu
India score 240/3 against Windies in 3rd T20 Int'l

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:57 IST
India score 240/3 against Windies in 3rd T20 Int'l

India scored a comprehensive 240 for 3 against West Indies in the third and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

KL Rahul scored 91 off 56 balls while Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (70 not out of 29 balls) also made handsome contributions. Sheldon Cotterell, Kesrick Williams and Kieron Pollard got a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India 240/3 (KL Rahul 91 off 56 balls, Rohit Sharma 71 off 34 balls, Virat Kohli 70 not out off 29 balls) vs West Indies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

