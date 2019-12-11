India score 240/3 against Windies in 3rd T20 Int'l

India scored a comprehensive 240 for 3 against West Indies in the third and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

KL Rahul scored 91 off 56 balls while Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (70 not out of 29 balls) also made handsome contributions. Sheldon Cotterell, Kesrick Williams and Kieron Pollard got a wicket apiece.

