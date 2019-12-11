Rani and Saurabh honoured at FICCI India Sports Awards

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani and Asian Games gold medallist shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won the top honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 here on Wednesday. The awards are an attempt by FICCI to acknowledge and recognise the contribution of athletes and various stakeholders.

Odisha's sports minister Tusharkanti Behera and the state's sports secretary Vishal Kumar Dev presented the awards to the winners. The FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 have been conferred by a jury headed by Mukul Mudgal, Retired Judge, Delhi High Court, and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

