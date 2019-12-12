Report: Dodgers agree to one-year deal with RHP Treinen

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with right-hander Blake Treinen, ESPN reported. The Dodgers hope Treinen reverts to his 2018 form after a disappointing 2019 season in Oakland when he went 6-5 with a 4.91 ERA over 57 games and had 16 saves, while blowing five other opportunities and losing his closer role. He went on the injured list in June with a strained shoulder.

Treinen was 9-2 with 38 saves in 42 chances with a 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 2018 with the A's during his lone All-Star season. While trying to get back on track in a setup role last season, Treinen's season came to an end in mid-September because of back trouble. He tried pitching through back discomfort for three weeks.

Treinen, 31, is 26-22 over six seasons with the Washington Nationals and A's, posting a 2.97 ERA over 345 games (seven starts) with 71 saves in exactly 400 innings. The Dodgers' bullpen led the National League with a 3.78 ERA in 2019 but was plagued by late-inning inconsistencies, mainly because of sporadic struggles from closer Kenley Jansen and new setup man Joe Kelly, who was signed before last season to a three-year, $25 million deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)