James lifts Lakers past Magic with 6th triple-double

  • Orlando
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 08:16 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 08:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers )

LeBron James collected 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers posted a 96-87 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Anthony Davis added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 15 of 16 overall and 12 in a row on the road.

Los Angeles' road winning streak matched the 1972-73 team for the second-longest run in franchise history. The club record is 16 straight road victories, set by the 1971-72 Lakers. Former Orlando center Dwight Howard was greeted by a chorus of boos from the crowd, and that reaction didn't get any better after he exchanged shoves with a few Magic players during the third quarter.

Los Angeles' Jared Dudley and Orlando's Wes Iwundu were ejected following their roles in a skirmish that began after Jonathan Isaac fouled Howard, who played his first eight NBA seasons in Orlando (2004-12). Isaac scored 19 points and Evan Fournier added 18 for the Magic, who battled back from an early 24-point deficit to forge a tie at 71 early in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles promptly responded with a 10-0 spurt to take control of the contest. Avery Bradley began the uprising and Alex Caruso and Dudley each drained a 3-pointer before James capped the surge with a layup. Aaron Gordon collected 14 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, but the Magic dropped their second in a row following a season-high four-game winning streak.

James spun around Fournier on a baseline post-up jumper before his driving layup shortly thereafter gave Los Angeles a 42-18 lead with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter. Orlando, which overcame a season-low nine points in the first quarter, cut its deficit to 13 at halftime and pulled within 57-55 after Khem Birch's two-handed dunk midway into the third.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma sat out the contest with a left ankle injury he initially sustained in a victory over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 29. Orlando's D.J. Augustin scored two points while making the start in place of Markelle Fultz, who missed his first game of the season due to a stomach virus.

