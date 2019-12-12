Left Menu
UEFA should be a lot harder with punishments: Isak on controlling racism

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak said that UEFA should be a lot harder with punishment to control racist incidents in the game.

Alexander Isak. Image Credit: ANI

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak said that UEFA should be a lot harder with punishment to control racist incidents in the game. The Sweden international himself was subjected to racist abuse during his Euro 2020 clash against Romania in November. Isak wants the abolition of racism not only from the stadiums but also the world.

"Honestly, I don't know what the solution can be. I think there's a responsibility to punish people who do stuff like that. I think there should be serious consequences for that stuff. Something has to happen. I'm not in charge, but it's not for me to say, but I hope something happens," Goal.com quoted Isak as saying. "I think that UEFA should be a lot harder with punishments, but also it's not only about getting it away from stadiums. It shouldn't be in this world. The problem is big, and it's not easy to solve," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

