Snooker star O'Sullivan refuses to shake hands over germ fears
Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan added another chapter to his colorful career by refusing to shake hands with his opponent and the referee before a match at the Scottish Open on health grounds. Traditionally, players shake hands with each other and the official before play begins but five-times world champion O'Sullivan was reluctant to do just that in Glasgow because of health concerns.
Instead, he tried to fist bump both James Cahill and the referee before triumphing 4-0 in an all-English contest. "I'll admit I'm a bit OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) with germs," O'Sullivan told Eurosport after the match.
"I don't open door handles, I always have tissues on door handles. I am a bit OCD like that," the 44-year-old added. "I have got a bit of a germ thing. It's easier to do that and I don't get any germs."
Cahill recorded a shock win over O'Sullivan at last year's World Championship but 'the Rocket' was too strong for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, taking just over 30 minutes to complete a whitewash win. Meanwhile, China's Ding Junhui, who won the UK Championship title last weekend, advanced into the last 32 with a 4-0 win over compatriot Mei Xiwen secured with breaks of 132 and 100.
Reigning champion Mark Allen beat Louis Heathcote 4-1.
