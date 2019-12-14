Left Menu
Redskins LB Kerrigan placed on IR with calf injury

  14-12-2019
The Washington Redskins placed veteran linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on injured reserve on Friday due to a calf injury. The four-time Pro Bowler suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to this month, Kerrigan had played in 139 straight games (all starts) before sitting out for the first time in his career against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 1 due to a concussion. He returned to play against Green Bay, only to suffer the season-ending injury. "He's a consummate pro in every respect," Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said of Kerrigan. "I know that he didn't want to finish this year in this fashion, but it's in the best interest of his health obviously to go this route right now."

Kerrigan had career lows of 5.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 12 games this season. He posted double-digit sack outputs in four of the previous five campaigns, including a career-best 13.5 in 2014 and 13 each in 2017 and 2018.

Overall, Kerrigan has 436 tackles, 90 sacks, 26 forced fumbles and three interceptions during his career. Kerrigan was a first-round draft pick (16th overall) by the Redskins in the 2011 draft.

Washington signed tight end Caleb Wilson to fill the roster opening. Wilson was on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals.

