Seahawks DE Clowney ruled out vs. Panthers

  • Updated: 14-12-2019 06:42 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 06:39 IST
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Friday was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers. Clowney, dealing with the flu and a core-muscle injury, was limited in practice on Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

"He's still getting back," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday, before Clowney's status was updated. "He was out here today with us. He's recovering still. He's been pretty sick." Clowney, who has 30 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 12 games (10 starts) this season, initially sustained the core-muscle injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11. The Seahawks had a bye the following week before Clowney missed the next game, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks will also be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring). Listed as questionable are defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (neck), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring). In addition, running back Rashaad Penny (knee) will be placed on injured reserve and Carroll said that offensive lineman Ethan Pocic will be activated from the IR prior to Sunday's game. Pocic was sidelined with a neck injury.

Penny tore the ACL in his left knee during last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

