Golf-Woods sits out entire day three of Presidents Cup

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:55 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 08:53 IST
United States captain Tiger Woods elected to rest himself from the afternoon foursomes at the Presidents Cup on Saturday, even with his team trailing the Internationals 9-5 at Royal Melbourne.

Woods, who already skipped the morning fourballs on Saturday, said he was not injured and would play the singles on Sunday. "You have to do what's best for the team, and I'm getting ready for the singles tomorrow," he told reporters.

Woods said he had tried to "talk himself out of (resting)". "But you know, it is what it is, and we're going to go out there and try and get some points today and be ready for tomorrow."

The Internationals need 6.5 points to win the Presidents Cup for the first time since 1998, at the same venue. Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland play the Internationals' Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen in the opening foursomes, with Americans Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler to meet Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer in the second match.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play International pair Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae in the third contest, with the U.S. pair of Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau facing An Byeong-hun and Joaquinn Niemann in the fourth and final match. International captain Ernie Els said Canadian Adam Hadwin was rested for Saturday's sessions because he was unwell.

"He picked up a little bit of a bug last night," said Els. "So he's going to get ready for tomorrow."

