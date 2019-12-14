Left Menu
It is a very tough run of games: Ljungberg

Arsenal's interim coach Freddie Ljungberg said they will learn a lot as there is a 'very tough run' of games.

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's interim coach Freddie Ljungberg said they will learn a lot as there is a 'very tough run' of games. "It is a very tough run of games that we have, so of course we will learn a lot," Goal.com quoted Ljungberg as saying.

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team on November 29. Ljungberg stated that he does not have a lot of staff and it will not be easy for them if this is continued.

"The club have said I have to wait until they make a decision, so yeah, I can't do anything at the moment [regarding coaching staff]. I have Per [Mertesacker] but at the same time he is academy manager, but he is helping me with coaching." "The club has said when they make a decision that's it, or I am obviously leaving, or maybe then we can do something with the staff. But it is up to the club. It's far from me to say [if an appointment should be made quickly]. If you look at the person who was here before, he had a lot of staff and maybe I don't have so many. So if you keep on going like that for months and months, it's not so easy. But that's totally up to the club," he added.

Arsenal will compete against Manchester City on Sunday in Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

