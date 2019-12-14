Left Menu
Antetokounmpo returns from quad injury, scores 37

  Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 14-12-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 09:59 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Bucks against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night and led Milwaukee to their 17th consecutive victory. Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, scored 37 points and added 11 rebounds in the Bucks' 127-114 win. It was his 15th game with at least 30 points this season in helping the Bucks raise their record to 23-3 -- tied for the best mark in the NBA.

The team announced late Friday afternoon that Antetokounmpo would play after he missed the Wednesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo upped his season scoring average to 31.4 points per game, a career-high in the seventh season for the three-time All-Star.

The Bucks are just three wins shy of the club mark for the longest winning streak, set during the 1970-71 season.

