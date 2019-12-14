Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Golf-US fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Golf-US fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

There were angry scenes earlier when Patrick Reed's caddie clashed with a spectator after the U.S. golfer, heckled for three straight days for his waste bunker penalty in the Bahamas, was beaten in the morning fourballs with Webb Simpson, their third successive defeat in the Cup. U.S. captain Tiger Woods asked the crowd to be "respectful" of his team, saying some fans had drunk too much alcohol and gone too far in their taunting.

"Have people said things that have been over the top? Yes. I've heard it," he told reporters. "I've been in the groups playing when it has happened, and I've been inside the ropes as a captain today witnessing it." Internationals captain Ernie Els, however, said the International team had suffered worse from the galleries at Liberty National, New Jersey, two years ago.

"We shut up and we get on with things. That's what we did in New York," the South African said with a touch of defiance. "This Aussie crowd, OK, they got a little bit boisterous this afternoon with a couple of beers, but which crowd doesn't? You take it and you move on." CADDIE EJECTED

Reed's caddie Kessler Karain, also the golfer's brother-in-law, will not return for the Sunday singles, the PGA Tour said, meaning someone else will carry the American's bag when he faces Taiwanese debutant C.T. Pan in the third match on Sunday. With 12 singles matches remaining on day four, the first team to reach 15.5 points will raise the trophy.

No team has ever won when trailing after the third day but the U.S. tied the 2003 tournament 17-17 after going into the final Sunday three points behind. Woods sat out both the morning fourball and afternoon foursomes on Saturday but will play against the impressive Mexican debutant Abraham Ancer on Sunday as he looks to seize early momentum for the Americans.

The Internationals stretched their lead to 9-5 after winning the early fourballs 2.5-1.5, before Woods's team dug deep to claim the afternoon foursomes 3-1, defying huge crowds that grew increasingly hostile as the day wore on. DRAMATIC COLLAPSE

Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland led the way with a 2&1 victory over the Internationals' most senior pairing of Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott in the first foursomes match. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay then reduced the U.S. deficit to two points with another 2&1 win over Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae.

The margin would have been shaved to a single point but for a dramatic collapse by Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who blew a five-hole lead after the 10th against Marc Leishman and Ancer. Under pressure after bogeys at 16 and 17, Thomas pulled his tee-shot on the last deep into trees and Leishman pounced with a fine approach that landed within seven feet of the pin to deny the Americans a full point.

"It's unacceptable for us to get a half a point," said a crestfallen Thomas, who had held a perfect record until that match. "We had our chances, and I mean, flat honest, just didn't execute. I'm just disappointed in myself for burning that for us on 18."

International rookies Joaquin Niemann and An Byeong-hun fought back from two holes down in the tense final match to share a point with Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau. Chilean Niemann produced a brilliant recovery from the rough on 18 to give An a birdie chance from within seven feet to claim a full point.

A massive greenside gallery groaned as An's putt burned the rim of the cup. Beaten in all three of his matches, Reed will again be under huge scrutiny on Sunday.

The Internationals' Adam Hadwin, meanwhile, will play after suffering from stomach flu and missing Saturday's sessions. Els indicated he expects the event to go down to the wire, putting Adam Scott and his most senior players down for the late matches on Sunday.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford and Gerry Doyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019