Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket fraternity wishes Kuldeep Yadav on his 25th birthday

Cricket fraternity on Saturday wished the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav as he turns 25 today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:30 IST
Cricket fraternity wishes Kuldeep Yadav on his 25th birthday
Yuzvendra Chahal with Kuldeep Yadav ( Photo/Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket fraternity on Saturday wished the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav as he turns 25 today. The popularly known two-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Yadav as 'Kul-Cha' have taken Men in Blue over the line many times with their fiery spells.

Taking to Twitter, Chahal wrote, "Happy birthday lil brother." Yadav scalped, in the last T20I against West Indies which India won by 67 runs, two wickets. He is also part of India's ODI match squad. India won the shortest format series 2-1 against West Indies.

India coach Ravi Shastri, pacer Mohammed Shami, former Spinner Harbhajan Singh and Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also extended their wishes to the birthday boy. "Many happy returns of the day to the Big and kool fellas. Enjoy. @imkuldeep18 #BArun," Shastri tweeted.

"Happy birthday brother @imkuldeep18 #birthday," Shami tweeted. "Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 have a great year ahead.. best wishes going forward.. hope u win many more games for team India," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Birthday greetings to you @imkuldeep18 bro. Wish you lots of success in the years ahead," Pujara tweeted. India will next take on West Indies in the first ODI at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been appro...

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Melbourne, Dec 15 AFP Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veter...

Study finds conscious perception occurs outside the visual system

A recent study has found that the conscious perception global neural networks of visual location occurs in the frontal lobes of the brain, rather than in the visual system in the back of the brain. The findings are published in Current Biol...

Minimum temperatures hover close to normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures dropped slightly on Sunday but continued to hover close to or above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Cel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019