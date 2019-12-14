Cricket: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard

Perth, Dec 14 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Perth Stadium on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 416

Australia 2nd innings D. Warner c sub (Blundell) b Southee 19

J. Burns c Nicholls b Southee 53 M. Labuschagne c Santner b Wagner 50

S. Smith c Raval b Wagner 16 M. Wade not out 8

T. Head c de Grandhomme b Southee 5 T. Paine b Southee 0

P. Cummins not out 1 Extras (lb3, nb5, w7) 15

Total: (six wickets: 57 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-131, 3-148, 4-154, 5-160, 6-160

Bowling: Southee 19-6-63-4 (3w), de Grandhomme 13-2-26-0 (1w, 2nb), Wagner 17-2-40-2 (3w, 3nb), Santner 8-0-35-0

New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval b Hazlewood 1

T. Latham c and b Starc 0 K. Williamson c Smith b Starc 34

R. Taylor c Smith b Lyon 80 H. Nicholls c Paine b Starc 7

N. Wagner b Starc 0 BJ. Watling b Cummins 8

C. de Grandhomme c Smith b Starc 23 M. Santner b Labuschagne 2

T. Southee c sub (Neser) b Lyon 8 Extras (b1, lb2) 3

Total (all out; 55.2 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-1, 3-77, 4-97, 5-97, 6-120, 7-147, 8-155, 9-166, 10-166.

Bowling: Starc 18-2-52-5, Hazlewood 1.2-1-0-1, Cummins 14.4-3-46-1, Wade 2-0-8-0, Lyon 14.2-2-48-2, M Labuschagne 5-1-9-1. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)