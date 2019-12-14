Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perth Test: Australia lead by 417-run on day three against New Zealand

Australia are on a dominating position as they have a lead of 417 runs at stumps on day three in the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:51 IST
Perth Test: Australia lead by 417-run on day three against New Zealand
Tim Southee (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia are on a dominating position as they have a lead of 417 runs at stumps on day three in the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday. The hosts were at 167/6 before the play ended on day three at Perth Stadium.

Australia bundled out Kiwis on 166 as Mitchell Starc bagged five scalps while spinner Nathan Lyon clinched two wickets. Ross Taylor scored the highest runs for his side as he played a knock of 80 runs. Apart from Taylor, skipper Kane Williamson (34) and Colin de Grandhomme (23) were the only two batsmen to score runs in double figures.

Australia in their second innings had a decent start as the openers added 44 runs for the first wicket stand. David Warner was dismissed by Tim Southee after scoring 19 runs. Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a partnership of 87-run for the second wicket. The latter was scalped by Neil Wagner after scoring 50 runs.

Burns, who amassed 53 runs, was sent back to the pavilion by Southee. Steve Smith (16), Travis Head (5), and skipper Tim Paine (0) failed to leave their mark on the score and were departed cheaply. Matthew Wade (8) and Pat Cummins (1) are unbeaten at their respective scores and will resume their innings on day four.

For New Zealand, Southee picked four wickets while Wagner claimed two scalps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...

Golf-Woods sets example as player, creates unity as captain

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record this week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than U.S. captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sports most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest. No longer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019