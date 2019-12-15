Left Menu
Bears activate DT Hicks off injured reserve

  Reuters
  Updated: 15-12-2019 01:24 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 01:20 IST
Hicks, 30, has been sidelined since suffering an elbow injury during a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London in Week 5. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chicago Bears activated defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced. Hicks, 30, has been sidelined since suffering an elbow injury during a 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in London in Week 5.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection has six tackles and one sack in four games this season. "One of the things I really focused on was just making sure my elbow was in the strongest place possible," Hicks said earlier this week. "We still have some finishing up to do, and there are all these dates to make gains and get a little bit better. Just working on that."

Since entering the league in 2012, Hicks has 309 tackles and 33 1/2 sacks in 113 career games (85 starts) with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Bears. The Bears placed tight end Ben Braunecker on injured reserve with a concussion in a corresponding move.

Braunecker, 25, had six receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown in 11 games this season. Chicago (7-6) is one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC's second wild-card spot heading into Sunday's game at Green Bay (10-3).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

