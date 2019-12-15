Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dad LeBron charters jet to watch son play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 02:23 IST
Dad LeBron charters jet to watch son play
Instead, James chartered a jet to travel to Ohio, where his namesake son, known as Bronny, will be playing against James' alma mater. Image Credit: (@KingJames)

The Los Angeles Lakers played Friday night in Miami and will meet the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday, and LeBron James decided he wasn't going to waste his day off in the Southeast. Instead, James chartered a jet to travel to Ohio, where his namesake son, known as Bronny, will be playing against James' alma mater.

"If you ask me what's been the only sucky thing about this season so far is that my son has played like six games into his freshman year and I haven't seen one," James said after Friday night's game, via ESPN. "I love what I do. I don't take this for granted. This is a dream come true. But missing my son, you know Bron Jr., missing [my other son] Bryce's first game the other day when we left for Orlando, his first game of the season. Missing my daughter at gymnastics and things of that nature, and I understand the business, but it sucks." LeBron James Jr., 15, is a freshman on Sierra Canyon High School's nationally ranked team, which plays St. Vincent-St. Mary of Akron on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. ESPN reported a crowd of about 13,000 is expected.

"Obviously, everybody knows that St. Vincent-St. Mary is when people started to recognize me from a national standpoint," James told ESPN this week. "And my son is about to play a high school game versus my alma mater in our home state. The only thing that would have been more emotional is if my son was playing St. Vincent-St. Mary at the LeBron James Arena in Akron. That would have been, like -- that would have been too much." James is leaving the team with the blessings of his coach.

"I know just as a parent, I know it's really exciting," coach Frank Vogel said. "We sacrifice a lot in this profession, in terms of family time and the things we miss out on with our kids. I'm definitely happy for him that he'll be able to do that." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Bank issues notice for 50 paise, refuses to deposit it

Narrating his ordeal about how a public bank had allegedly pasted a notice on his door for 50 paise that was due, and then refused to take it Jitendra Singh here said that he will sue the bank. The case pertains to Khetri of Jhunjhunu distr...

Golf-Deeper US talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and ...

UN climate talks stagger towards 'mediocre' outcome

Madrid, Dec 15 AFP A UN climate summit in Madrid stumbled towards the finish line on Sunday after marathon talks between countries exposed deeper divides than ever over how to enact humanitys plan to avert global warming disaster. More than...

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019