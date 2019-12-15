Left Menu
Hornets F Washington breaks pinky finger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 03:07 IST
Washington selected 12th overall in the 2019 draft, is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 games (all starts). Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward PJ Washington fractured the pinky finger on his right hand during the fourth quarter of Friday's victory over the Chicago Bulls, the club announced Saturday. Washington will miss Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. His status will be updated after further evaluation.

Washington had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the 83-73 win over the Bulls. It was his second double-double of the season. Washington selected 12th overall in the 2019 draft, is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 games (all starts). The Kentucky product leads all rookies with 147 rebounds and 26 blocked shots.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

