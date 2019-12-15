Left Menu
Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 05:20 IST
Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames
Warren Foegele added two short-handed goals late in the third period for the Hurricanes, who improved to 4-0-1 over their last five games. Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Warren Foegele added two short-handed goals late in the third period for the Hurricanes, who improved to 4-0-1 over their last five games. Reimer wasn't overly tested, but solid nonetheless in recording the 23rd shutout of his career. His other one this season came at Detroit on Nov. 24.

Calgary, meanwhile, saw its season-high seven-game winning streak and nine-game run with at least a point end. It was also the Flames' first defeat in seven official games under coach Geoff Ward, who took over when Bill Peters resigned after he admitted to using a racial slur against a former player. The Flames, who failed on five power-play chances for the game, including four in the third period, had scored at least four goals in each of its previous five contests. Calgary's David Rittich made 27 saves as his five-game winning streak came to an end.

Following a scoreless first period, Carolina got on the board when McGinn buried a pass from Jordan Martinook (three assists) with 7:25 left in the second period. Calgary challenged the goal, believing the play was offside, but lost and was hit with a delay-of-game penalty. However, that penalty was nullified by Jordan Staal's high-sticking call. But the Flames' Mark Giordano was whistled for slashing shortly after, and the Hurricanes converted the 4-on-3 advantage.

Ex-Flames defenseman Hamilton recorded his 12th of the season on a shot that Calgary netminder Rittich seemed to misplay. The result put the visitors up 2-0 with 6:20 to go in the second. The Hurricanes put the game out of reach when Foegele scored with 4:55 left in regulation. He added an empty-netter in the final seconds for his sixth of the season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

