Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Darts great Raymond van Barneveld lost the final match of his garlanded career, bowing out in the first round of the PDC world championships at the Alexandra Palace on Saturday. The Dutchman, who won five world titles in the BDO and PDC over a magnificent 35-year career, was far from his vintage best as he lost three sets to one to American outsider Darin Young. NBA roundup: Harden's 54 carries Rockets

James Harden delivered another exceptional scoring performance, and the Houston Rockets swept a brief two-game swing against Eastern Conference opponents, cruising past the host Orlando Magic 130-107 on Friday. Two nights after pairing 55 points with eight assists in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, Harden posted 54 points and seven assists to subdue the Magic, who have dropped three straight games. U.S. fight back to leave Presidents Cup in the balance

The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne. There were angry scenes earlier when Patrick Reed's caddie clashed with a spectator after the U.S. golfer, heckled for three straight days for his waste bunker penalty in the Bahamas, was beaten in the morning fourballs with Webb Simpson, their third successive defeat in the Cup. USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. USC became embroiled in the scandal more than two years ago when former assistant Tony Bland and nine others were arrested on fraud and bribery charges. Now, with the NCAA's notice, that means the Trojans face the prospect of sanctions that could include a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban. Former French Open champion Schiavone says she has overcome cancer

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has been given the all clear following a "tough battle" with cancer, the 39-year-old Italian has said. The 2010 Roland Garros champion did not provide any further details about the nature of her cancer diagnosis but said she was back in action following chemotherapy. MacKinnon, Avalanche overpower Devils

Pavel Francouz made 37 saves, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Friday night in Denver. Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which is 8-0-1 in its past nine games. Golden Knights, Pacioretty stop Stars in overtime

Max Pacioretty scored 51 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Pacioretty took a stretch pass from Shea Theodore at the blue line and then broke in on a breakaway and beat Ben Bishop with a backhand shot for his 13th goal of the season. Woods calls on fans be 'respectful' after Reed's caddie clash

United States captain Tiger Woods has asked fans to be "respectful" of his team at the Presidents Cup after Patrick Reed's caddie was stood down from the event following a clash with a spectator at Royal Melbourne on Saturday. Reed's caddie Kessler Karain, who is also the golfer's brother-in-law, had a heated altercation with a fan after Reed and Webb Simpson were thrashed 5&3 by the Internationals in the morning fourballs. NFL notebook: Giants CB Jenkins cut after 'offensive' tweet

The New York Giants moved on from Janoris Jenkins on Friday after the injured cornerback tweeted a slur toward a fan who had been critical of him earlier this week. "This was an organizational decision," coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement from the team. Esports: Slovenian gamer wins a seat on McLaren Shadow team

Slovenian student Kevin Siggy Rebernak secured a place on the McLaren esports team on Saturday after emerging from hundreds of thousands of entrants to win the Shadow Project final. The 21-year-old, who is studying game design, beat five other finalists in the showdown at McLaren's Woking headquarters.

