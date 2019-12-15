Reports: Dolphins WRs Parker, Wilson to return Sunday

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have their two starting wide receivers back for Sunday's game against the New York Giants after DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were cleared from concussion protocol, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Both players were limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday and worked the full session on Friday with some restrictions.

Parker, who was hurt in last Sunday's 22-21 loss to the New York Jets, agreed to a new four-year contract extension with the team on Friday that is reportedly worth $40 million. It includes $21.5 million in guarantees with an $8 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network. Parker, 26, has career highs in receiving yards (882) and touchdown catches (six) this season while catching 55 passes and playing in all 13 games (11 starts) this season. He is among Dolphins career leaders in receiving yards (15th with 3,099) and catches (16th with 218).

Wilson, 27, has 26 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown this season but has been hampered by injuries, playing in only 10 games for the 3-10 Dolphins. But he is considered a valuable asset after the loss of Preston Williams, who suffered a season-ending knee injury and went on injured reserve in early November. --Field Level Media

