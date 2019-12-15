FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup results

The United States beat the International team 16-14 to win the Presidents Cup on Sunday. Following is a list of results at the event: 2019 U.S. won 16-14 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

2017 U.S. won 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey 2015 U.S. won 15.5-14.5 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

2013 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Muirfield Village, Ohio 2011 U.S. won 19-15 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

2009 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Harding Park, California 2007 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Royal Montreal, Canada

2005 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 2003 Tied 17-17 at the Links at Fancourt Country Club, South Africa

2000 U.S. won 21.5-10.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia 1998 Internationals won 20.5-11.5 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

1996 U.S. won 16.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 1994 U.S. won 20-12 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

