Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 11:15 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup results

The United States beat the International team 16-14 to win the Presidents Cup on Sunday. Following is a list of results at the event: 2019 U.S. won 16-14 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

2017 U.S. won 19-11 at Liberty National, New Jersey 2015 U.S. won 15.5-14.5 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

2013 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Muirfield Village, Ohio 2011 U.S. won 19-15 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

2009 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Harding Park, California 2007 U.S. won 19.5-14.5 at Royal Montreal, Canada

2005 U.S. won 18.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 2003 Tied 17-17 at the Links at Fancourt Country Club, South Africa

2000 U.S. won 21.5-10.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Virginia 1998 Internationals won 20.5-11.5 at Royal Melbourne, Australia

1996 U.S. won 16.5-15.5 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia 1994 U.S. won 20-12 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Negotiators worked into the early hours of Sunday to try to salvage a strong global commitment to fight climate change after some of the most vulnerable nations said they were being sidelined at a marathon U.N. summit in Madrid.NEWZEALAND-V...

Will meet CM Conrad Sangma to resolve issues of Meghalaya on Citizenship Act: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he will be meeting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma later in the month to find a way to resolve issues of the state over The Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to grant citizensh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019