Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 12:45 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 12:20 IST
Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip that included stops in St. Louis, Vancouver and Calgary. Goaltender Frederik Andersen made 36 saves for his 200th NHL victory.

Alex Chiasson scored the lone goal for the Oilers, whose winless streak reached a season-high four games (0-3-1). Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 of 31 shots. Edmonton's Connor McDavid, the league's leading scorer, was held pointless. The Maple Leafs opened the scoring at 4:38 of the first. Morgan Rielly shuffled the puck behind the net to Pierre Engvall, who found Kerfoot open at the bottom of the left faceoff circle. Kerfoot's snapshot soared over Koskinen's catching glove and into the top netting.

Mikheyev made it 2-0 at 5:27 of the second. Engvall skated through the middle of the neutral zone before making a pass to a wide-open Mikheyev on the left-wing. When Mikheyev reached the faceoff circle, he hesitated as defender slid past and put a wrist shot on net that was stopped by Koskinen. Engvall collected the rebound, and his shot was also saved before Kerfoot found the loose puck at the top of the crease and poked it to an open Mikheyev, who by this time had set up at the right post. Mikheyev lifted a shot over a sprawling Koskinen for the goal.

The Oilers finally got on the board with a power-play goal at 6:08 of the third period. Leon Draisaitl carried the puck to center ice before passing to an open Chiasson on the right-wing. Chiasson cut to the net and, as he fell to the ice after being tripped by a diving Toronto defenseman, snuck a backhander between Andersen's pads and just over the goal line. The Maple Leafs added an insurance goal at 13:49 as Dmytro Timashov carried the puck into the offensive zone alone against three defenders during a line change, held the puck until he got reinforcements and found Gauthier in front of the net for the goal.

Marner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:39.

