Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It's been a honour' says emotional Woods after Presidents win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:23 IST
'It's been a honour' says emotional Woods after Presidents win
Image Credit: Twitter (@TigerWoods)

Tiger Woods has won 15 majors and a record 82 US PGA Tour events all over the world but the US superstar admitted Sunday there was something extra special in winning the Presidents Cup. Woods became only the second playing-captain to lift the biennial matchplay trophy after Hale Irwin in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994, juggling both roles seamlessly.

The 43-year-old won all three matches he played, skipping only the Saturday fourballs and foursomes to focus solely on his captaincy duties. Competing in his ninth Presidents Cup, Woods said it was an emotional moment when he realised all the hard work had paid off as his team edged Ernie Els' Internationals 16-14 at Royal Melbourne after a stirring comeback.

"I've been a part of teams before where we have won. Also been a part of, unfortunately, this Presidents Cup when we lost 21 years ago," he said, referring to the US team's only defeat in 1998, also in Melbourne. "So to come here and to do it in this fashion, to do it with this team, in particular, it was an honour for me as a player and even more of an honour to be their captain.

"I've cried in pretty much every Cup we've won," he added. "I've been doing this a long time. Any time you have moments where you're able to do something that is bigger than us as an individual is so much more meaningful and so much more special."

Woods went out first in the singles matches Sunday and once more led from the front, beating battling Mexican Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 as his team began to reel in the Internationals' 10-8 overnight lead. In doing so he passed Phil Mickelson to become the most successful Presidents Cup golfer in history with a 27-15-1 win-loss-tie record to his countryman's 26-16-13.

Woods was keen to deflect attention from himself, insisting it was team effort despite his individual exploits. "We did it together. We came here as a team. My teammates and my boys all played well," he said.

"The (vice) captains did an amazing job of just being there for every little detail," he added, referring to Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker. "I couldn't have done it without all their help and all my boys. They did it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Protest erupts at Lucknow's Nadwa College against CAA

Protests broke out at Nadwa College in Lucknow against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, a day after violent demonstrations in the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University area. The student protesters pelted stones at the police party as ...

Citizenship Act protests: Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting

Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama here on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institutes campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.Some stud...

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019