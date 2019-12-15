Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan Henderson delighted over Liverpool's professional performance

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is delighted with the victory over Watford in Premier League, saying that his club delivered a 'professional performance'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 15:47 IST
Jordan Henderson delighted over Liverpool's professional performance
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is delighted with the victory over Watford in Premier League, saying that his club delivered a 'professional performance'. "An important three points, we knew it would be difficult. They've got a new manager and we knew they'd make it very difficult for us, which they did," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"Tough conditions, to be fair, but overall we've got to be delighted with the three points. A professional performance, things we can improve on, of course, but we'll take the three points and move on," he added. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday. Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for the club in the match.

With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the Premier League table as they now have 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct: Govt data.

WPI inflation rises to 0.58 per cent in Nov from 0.16 per cent in Oct Govt data....

Will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces: Rajnath Singh on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the valour and courage of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitabl...

Assam: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in the wake of major protests across Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, was on Monday relaxed between 6 am to 8 pm by the administration. According to officials, curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati and Dibruga...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019