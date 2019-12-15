'Golfer' Lara in love with beautiful Delhi Golf Course

The lovely wrists that would caress the cricket ball to different parts of the boundary once upon a time now chips and puts on golf courses but Brian Lara loves it like anything. In the country as the television expert for the India versus West Indies T20 series, Lara took some time out to try a few holes at the picturesque Delhi Golf Club where he was also unveiled as the brand ambassador of the Usha group.

Asked about how he found the course at the DGC, Lara said: "It's beautiful. But a bit narrow for me though. But I must say, it was a nice opportunity to meet the members at the Delhi Golf Club. It's a nice community." Lara, who has a handicap of eight, was all praise for the talented youngsters who teed off with him on the day.

"My handicap is eight and it's getting better and is going on the right direction," he laughed. "I have seen some amazing young talent over here. I played with four youngsters and I strongly believe they will be the future of Indian golf."

For Lara, Ricky Ponting is a stand-out golfer among the cricketers, while Indian legend Kapil Dev is more than a decent golfer. "Kapil Dev has been very special. Ricky Ponting is an amazing golfer and I haven't played with Greg Blewett but heard he is also a champion golfer," the former West Indies captain said.

He also spoke about his association with the brand. "I feel very humbled and happy that Usha has asked me to be their brand ambassador. The legacy they have created, I feel there is some synergy between myself and the brand. I look forward to the association as they have done a lot for the company in terms of product but also in terms of charity, which is important for me."

