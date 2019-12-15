Exciting double-header as teams scramble for Big Bout semi-final berths

The stage is set for an exciting double-header on Monday that will decide the semi-final lineup of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here at the IG Indoor Stadium. Odisha Warriors first take on Bombay Bullets in a bottom-of-the-table clash while table-toppers Gujarat Giants will have a face-off with Bengaluru Brawlers, who desperately need a win to stay alive in the competition.

A bigger clash looms on Tuesday, between NE Rhinos and Punjab Panthers, featuring a mouth-watering showdown between Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen in the 51-kg women's category. The Bullets (14 points) have two wins from four ties and are fourth on the table while Warriors (13 points) have one win and are on the fifth spot. Both come into this crucial tie on the back of an identical 3-4 loss to NE Rhinos and will aim for a big win to improve their chances.

The Bullets will rely on their star boxer Kavinder Singh Bisht who has posted two successive wins after his initial loss. With a helping hand from Ingrit Lorena of Columbia, Mellisa Noemi and Enmanuel Reyas, both of Spain, and rising Indian star Ananta Chopade, they will fancy their chances. However, Odisha are no pushovers, with the likes of Savita, Sachin Siwach, Jakhongir Rakhmonov (Uzbekistan) and Naman Tanwar in their ranks.

In the other match, Brawlers (10 points) who are languishing at the bottom of the table, will need a clean sweep to have a realistic chance of making it to the knock-out round. Despite the presence of Gaurav Bhiduri, they have been disappointing so far and will need to come up something special on Monday.

World No. 1 Amit Panghal-led Giants (17 points) have been on a roll and have proved to be the most formidable squad in the tournament with three wins out of four ties. Amit and Sarita Devi who are unbeaten so far will look to inspire their team to another resounding victory to finish on top of the table.

