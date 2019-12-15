Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exciting double-header as teams scramble for Big Bout semi-final berths

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:52 IST
Exciting double-header as teams scramble for Big Bout semi-final berths
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

The stage is set for an exciting double-header on Monday that will decide the semi-final lineup of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here at the IG Indoor Stadium. Odisha Warriors first take on Bombay Bullets in a bottom-of-the-table clash while table-toppers Gujarat Giants will have a face-off with Bengaluru Brawlers, who desperately need a win to stay alive in the competition.

A bigger clash looms on Tuesday, between NE Rhinos and Punjab Panthers, featuring a mouth-watering showdown between Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen in the 51-kg women's category. The Bullets (14 points) have two wins from four ties and are fourth on the table while Warriors (13 points) have one win and are on the fifth spot. Both come into this crucial tie on the back of an identical 3-4 loss to NE Rhinos and will aim for a big win to improve their chances.

The Bullets will rely on their star boxer Kavinder Singh Bisht who has posted two successive wins after his initial loss. With a helping hand from Ingrit Lorena of Columbia, Mellisa Noemi and Enmanuel Reyas, both of Spain, and rising Indian star Ananta Chopade, they will fancy their chances. However, Odisha are no pushovers, with the likes of Savita, Sachin Siwach, Jakhongir Rakhmonov (Uzbekistan) and Naman Tanwar in their ranks.

In the other match, Brawlers (10 points) who are languishing at the bottom of the table, will need a clean sweep to have a realistic chance of making it to the knock-out round. Despite the presence of Gaurav Bhiduri, they have been disappointing so far and will need to come up something special on Monday.

World No. 1 Amit Panghal-led Giants (17 points) have been on a roll and have proved to be the most formidable squad in the tournament with three wins out of four ties. Amit and Sarita Devi who are unbeaten so far will look to inspire their team to another resounding victory to finish on top of the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 an...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019