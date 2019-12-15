Left Menu
Want to enjoy my batting as much as possible: Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a century and built a 218-run match-winning partnership with Shai Hope, said he wants to enjoy his batting as much as possible.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 23:45 IST
Shimron Hetmyer. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a century and built a 218-run match-winning partnership with Shai Hope, said he wants to enjoy his batting as much as possible. Hope and Hetmyer guided West Indies to a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

With this win, the Carribean side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. "I try to enjoy my batting as much as possible. Sometimes it goes your way sometime it doesn't. It is a nice experience playing in IPL. For me, there was really not much slowness because of the dew. It is always a dew factor in India whenever batting second under the light. The ball did not really stop as much it stopped just a little bit," Hetmyer told reporters in the post-match conference.

He was awarded player of the much for his knock of 139 runs off 106 balls. Talking about the partnership with Hope he said: "We just keep it simple because we have played with each other quite a while now. So I know his game and he knows mine. Basically, when we are batting together most of the time I'm the aggressor and he is the person that sticks around and knocks it around. It is always nice to bat with someone like him." The 22-year-old batsman termed his knock as his best.

"At the moment this is my highest score in international cricket so this would be the best one. It is always nice chasing a score. It feels much better than setting one. It is a work in process for me," he added. Both the teams will now face each other in the second game at Visakhapatnam on December 18. (ANI)

