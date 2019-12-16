Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:26 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 15

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Game coverage Sunday: Central Connecticut at Boston College 1:00 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. NC State at UNC Greensboro 3:00 p.m. Oklahoma State at Houston 3:00 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern 4:00 p.m. Purdue at Nebraska 4:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at Missouri 4:00 p.m. Wofford at No. 17 North Carolina 4:00 p.m. UC Riverside at Washington State 4:30 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson 5:00 p.m Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Texas A&M 6:00 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. Long Beach State at USC 6:30 p.m.

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: Texas hiring ex-Rutgers coach Ash as DC Texas is reportedly close to hiring former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as defensive coordinator. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TEX-ASH, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF U.S. posts historic rally to win Presidents Cup Captain Tiger Woods and his two most beleaguered players set the tone for an historic comeback to win the 13th Presidents Cup on Sunday. GOLF-PGA-PRESIDENTSCUP, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Week 15 game coverage: Patriots at Bengals 1:00 p.m. Buccaneers at Lions 1:00 p.m. Texans at Titans 1:00 p.m. Broncos at Chiefs 1:00 p.m. Dolphins at Giants 1:00 p.m. Eagles at Redskins 1:00 p.m. Seahawks at Panthers 1:00 p.m. Bears at Packers 1:00 p.m. Vikings at Chargers 4:05 p.m. Jaguars at Raiders 4:05 p.m. Browns at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Rams at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Falcons at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Bills at Steelers 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Mavs' Doncic down two weeks with ankle injury Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic will miss up to two weeks with an ankle injury. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DONCIC, Field Level Media - -

Sunday game coverage: Orlando at New Orleans 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Indiana 5:00 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Atlanta 6:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Brooklyn 6:00 p.m. New York at Denver 8:00 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State 8:30 p.m. - -

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY NHL game coverage Sunday: Philadelphia at Winnipeg 5 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Detroit 7 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas 8 p.m. - -

NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS SELECT CUSTOMERS. Contact sales for more information. - -

Event coverage: CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Sevilla (Spain) - - - -

