Red-hot Winston leads Buccaneers over Lions

Jameis Winston completed 28 of 42 passes for a career-high 458 yards and four touchdowns to power the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-17 win against the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. Winston also added to his league-leading total of interceptions when he threw his 24th, but he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards in consecutive games.

Three of Winston's touchdown passes went to wideout Breshad Perriman, the son of former Lions wideout Brett Perriman. Tampa Bay (7-7) won its fourth straight game, while Detroit (3-10-1) lost its seventh straight.

Tampa Bay took a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Perriman, which capped off an eight-play, 79-yard drive. The Buccaneers drove longer on their next scoring drive, going 99 yards in five plays and taking a 14-0 lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Scotty Miller.

With 8:13 left until halftime, Tampa Bay went ahead 21-0 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Perriman. After the teams exchanged field goals, the Lions cut their deficit to 24-10 with 6:45 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wes Hills, which completed an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

The Lions then pulled within a touchdown at 24-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter on another 1-yard touchdown run by Hills, the final play in an 87-yard drive that lasted seven plays. Following a missed 54-yard field goal attempt by Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay, the Lions drove to the Tampa Bay 32-yard line. Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass from Lions quarterback David Blough and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-17 Tampa Bay with 5:12 left.

Following a turnover on downs, Tampa Bay drove down the field and took a 38-17 lead with 2:59 left on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Perriman. Winston passed for 456 yards and four scores in a 38-35 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

