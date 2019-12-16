Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falcons rally to stun 49ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:06 IST
Falcons rally to stun 49ers
Image Credit: Flickr

Matt Ryan found Julio Jones for a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to lift the visiting Atlanta Falcons to a 29-22 upset victory against the host San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif., in a wild finish that cost the 49ers the game but not a playoff berth. San Francisco (11-3) clinched a spot in the NFC postseason with the Los Angeles Rams' road loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but fell out of the top spot in the conference with its last-second defeat. The 49ers still would secure the top NFC seed if they win their final two games.

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, San Francisco allowed a special-teams touchdown as time expired. The Falcons recovered San Francisco's attempt to lateral the final kickoff return, and Olamide Zaccheaus scored to account for the final margin. Ryan was 25-of-39 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns to Jones. Jones initially was ruled to be short of the goal line on the duo's final connection, but a replay review showed that he had crossed the plane of the goal line, and the call was overturned as Atlanta (5-9) prevailed. A play earlier, an apparent touchdown to Austin Hooper was overturned to an incomplete pass upon review.

Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 200 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. George Kittle had 13 receptions for 134 yards. A depleted San Francisco defense, which was missing five starters, was unable to hold on a final goal-line stand. The 49ers took a 13-10 advantage on Robbie Gould's 46-yard field goal with 5:14 to go in the third quarter before creating separation after an Atlanta special-teams gaffe early in the fourth.

Atlanta's Kenjon Barner fumbled a punt from San Francisco's Mitch Wishnowsky, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk recovered on the Falcons' 1-yard line. After a short loss on first down, the 49ers capitalized on the ensuing play, with Garoppolo finding Juszczyk for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 10:07 to go. Gould missed the point-after attempt following the TD, and Atlanta drew to within 19-17 on its next possession. Qadree Ollison punctuated the drive with a 1-yard run with 5:15 to go, as a 32-yard defensive-pass-interference penalty set up the score.

Gould capped the scoring for San Francisco with a 43-yard field goal with 1:48 to play. The game was tied at 10 at halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections: FM Sitharaman.

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections FM Sitharaman....

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit also a huge positive for economy SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape inc...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant attack on Sri Lankas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019