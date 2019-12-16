Falcons rally to stun 49ers

Matt Ryan found Julio Jones for a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to lift the visiting Atlanta Falcons to a 29-22 upset victory against the host San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif., in a wild finish that cost the 49ers the game but not a playoff berth. San Francisco (11-3) clinched a spot in the NFC postseason with the Los Angeles Rams' road loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but fell out of the top spot in the conference with its last-second defeat. The 49ers still would secure the top NFC seed if they win their final two games.

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, San Francisco allowed a special-teams touchdown as time expired. The Falcons recovered San Francisco's attempt to lateral the final kickoff return, and Olamide Zaccheaus scored to account for the final margin. Ryan was 25-of-39 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns to Jones. Jones initially was ruled to be short of the goal line on the duo's final connection, but a replay review showed that he had crossed the plane of the goal line, and the call was overturned as Atlanta (5-9) prevailed. A play earlier, an apparent touchdown to Austin Hooper was overturned to an incomplete pass upon review.

Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 200 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers. George Kittle had 13 receptions for 134 yards. A depleted San Francisco defense, which was missing five starters, was unable to hold on a final goal-line stand. The 49ers took a 13-10 advantage on Robbie Gould's 46-yard field goal with 5:14 to go in the third quarter before creating separation after an Atlanta special-teams gaffe early in the fourth.

Atlanta's Kenjon Barner fumbled a punt from San Francisco's Mitch Wishnowsky, and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk recovered on the Falcons' 1-yard line. After a short loss on first down, the 49ers capitalized on the ensuing play, with Garoppolo finding Juszczyk for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 10:07 to go. Gould missed the point-after attempt following the TD, and Atlanta drew to within 19-17 on its next possession. Qadree Ollison punctuated the drive with a 1-yard run with 5:15 to go, as a 32-yard defensive-pass-interference penalty set up the score.

Gould capped the scoring for San Francisco with a 43-yard field goal with 1:48 to play. The game was tied at 10 at halftime.

