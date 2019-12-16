Left Menu
Cowboys run all over Rams in rout

  • Reuters
  • Dallas
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:34 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:32 IST
Cowboys run all over Rams in rout
With their grasp on the NFC East lead slipping, the Dallas Cowboys made a statement Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak with an impressive 44-21 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Notching their first victory of the season against a team with a winning record, the Cowboys (7-7) remained in a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat Washington earlier Sunday. That sets up a showdown game between the division rivals next weekend in Philadelphia. The Cowboys would clinch the NFC East with a victory.

Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 117 yards and two scores of his own as the Cowboys' star players stepped up when it mattered. Tony Pollard added 131 yards on the ground and a late 44-yard score to seal the victory. The Cowboys rushed for a season-high 263 yards. The game also featured a wake-up performance from an inconsistent Dallas defense, which held the Rams to three rushing yards in the first half and 22 yards rushing total.

Jared Goff threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Todd Gurley rushed for 20 yards on 11 carries with a rushing and receiving TD as the Rams' playoff chances took a severe blow. While seeing their two-game winning streak come to an end, the Rams (8-6) fell two games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC's second wild card with two games remaining.

The Cowboys took charge in the final two minutes of the first half on two Elliott rushing TDs to take a 28-7 lead. Elliott scored from one yard out after the two-minute warning, then added a 3-yard TD run with 16 seconds remaining before the half after an interception by linebacker Sean Lee. Dallas took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Prescott's 19-yard TD pass to Jason Witten, who made a great one-handed catch. The Rams answered with a 2-yard TD pass from Goff to Gurley to tie the score, but the Cowboys took the lead for good when Prescott hit former Ram Tavon Austin for a 59-yard scoring strike and a 14-7 advantage.

New Cowboys kicker Kai Forbath made three second-half field goals of 50, 42 and 42 yards as Dallas set a season high for points.

