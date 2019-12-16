Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pant eases pressure on himself with maiden ODI fifty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:23 IST
Cricket-Pant eases pressure on himself with maiden ODI fifty

India's Rishabh Pant has received lot of criticism due to a dip in batting form and shoddy glovework but the 22-year-old showed his worth with a matured knock against West Indies in the opening one-day international at Chennai on Sunday. Pant's six-hitting ability makes him an asset in limited-overs cricket and the young stumper-batsman has been earmarked as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's natural successor for India when the former captain eventually hangs up his gloves.

He has, however, been panned by India's coaching staff, pundits and the media in the past few months for his penchant for throwing away his wicket through loose shots. Pant, who also lost his position in the India test side to Wriddhiman Saha, showed much better application during his 69-ball 71 on Sunday against the Caribbean side for his maiden half-century in the 50-over format.

"As a child I used to think I should play my natural game. But since the time I started playing international cricket I have learnt there is nothing called natural game," Pant told reporters after India's eight-wicket loss. "You have to play according to the situation or according to what the team demands. A good player is one who can mould his game accordingly."

Walking in with India struggling on 80 for three, Pant did exactly that against West Indies. He curbed his natural attacking instincts and waited to punish the poor balls but still managed to score at a brisk rate. The left-handed batsman added 114 for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer that allowed India to put up a competitive total for West Indies to chase.

"The talk that goes around, they're sometimes good and sometimes not. But at the moment I only want to concentrate on my game," Pant said. Pant played 11 tests in the absence of the injured Saha and used his chances well, hitting a century in an Oval test against England last year while smashing an unbeaten 159 versus Australia in Sydney in January.

But applause has made way for criticism in recent months with his lack of runs and missed opportunities behind the stumps and spectators have often attempted to tease him with chants of Dhoni's name. While Dhoni has been the subject of intense speculation on his retirement from international cricket since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup, the veteran cricketer has not hinted what his plans are.

"I was trying to improve myself every day but I was not getting there. It's my learning curve," Pant said. "I will always tell a person that you have to believe in yourself. It doesn't matter what people say around you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019