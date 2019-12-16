Soccer-Champions League round of 16 draw
Draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday (first named-team plays first leg at home). Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain
Real Madrid v Manchester City Atalanta v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig
Napoli v Barcelona First legs to be played on Feb 18, 19, 25, 26. Second legs to be played March. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier League: Manchester City defeats Burnley, moves to second spot
Roma, Lazio test Serie A ambitions against top dogs Inter and Juventus
Jesse Lingard subjected to racist abuse, Manchester City to investigate matter
We're going there to win: Solskjaer ahead of clash against Manchester City
Manchester City reach 500-goal mark under Guardiola