Holders Liverpool face Atletico in Champions League last 16

Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday. The two-legged tie which includes one fixture at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp's men lifted the trophy in June and another at Anfield will be one of the highlights of the opening knockout stage.

Another will be Real Madrid's clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time. Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, who have fallen at the last 16 stages in the last three seasons, were pitted against Borussia Dortmund while Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea face European masters Bayern Munich.

Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham, now led by Jose Mourinho, must beat German side Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face France's other representatives, Lyon. Barcelona will play Napoli and surprise Italian qualifiers Atalanta were drawn against Valencia.

