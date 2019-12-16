Soccer-Spanish Footballers' Association backs Zozulya in Nazi taunt row

The Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) has expressed support for Albacete forward Roman Zozulya after his side’s game against Rayo Vallecano was abandoned on Sunday due to offensive chanting by the home fans, who accused the Ukrainian of being a Nazi. Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that Rayo fans sang “Zozulya you are a Nazi” and used offensive language towards the striker who had a short-lived spell at the club in 2017.

Zozulya joined Rayo on loan in February 2017, but completed only one training session with the club, whose fans accused him of belonging to the far-right movement in his home country. He returned to his parent club Betis before joining Albacete. The Ukraine international has denied ever belonging to a far-right group.

“We show our solidarity with our colleague Roman Zozulya, who was victim of continuous insults during the match, which resulted in it being suspended," AFE said in a statement on Monday. "AFE requests that this situation is dealt with firmly and that disciplinary and preventative measures are adopted in order to avoid and eradicate this kind of conduct at football grounds.”

